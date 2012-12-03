UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 3 French luxury group PPR said Californian designer Alexander Wang was to be creative director of its Balenciaga division.
Wang, 29, will take responsibility for the overall brand as well as designing the fashion house's ready-to-wear and accessories lines, PPR said on Monday.
He replaces Frenchman Nicolas Ghesquiere who stepped down as creative director last month after a 15-year stint during which he revived Balenciaga's fortunes.
Wang will continue to run his own five-year-old fashion label. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources