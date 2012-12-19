PARIS Dec 19 French luxury and sports brand group PPR on Wednesday said it plans to pay shareholders an interim dividend of 1.50 euros ($1.99) a share for 2012 on Jan. 24.

PPR said in a statement that its board would decide on the balance of the 2012 dividend during a meeting on February 14. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)