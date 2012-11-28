Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Nov 28 The Redcats mail order unit of French retail and luxury group PPR is in late-stage talks to sell its plus-size fashion business to Boston-based private equity firm Charlesbank, according to four sources.
The deal for OneStopPlus will likely come between $400 million and $500 million, the sources said.
Earlier this month PPR's Redcats unit sold its U.S. sports and leisure business Sportsman's Guide Inc and Golf Warehouse to retailer Northern Tool + Equipment for around $215 million.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia