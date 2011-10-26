* PPR Q3 luxury sales up 24.6 pct, vs forecast 19 pct

* PPR said Oct. sales in line with Q3 trends

* PPR says still in talks to acquire Brioni (Adds background, details)

PARIS, Oct 26 French luxury and retail group PPR on Wednesday said it saw no sign of a slowdown as it posted third-quarter sales that comfortably beat expectations, pulled by strong growth at brands Gucci, Bottega Veneta and in big markets such as China.

The group's luxury sales soared 24.6 percent at constant exchange rates in the three months to Sept. 30 to 1.282 billion euros ($1.77 bln), while analysts expected growth of 19 percent.

"The international financial situation has not had any impact on our business," PPR Chief Financial Officer Jean-Francois Palus said in a brief call with journalists.

PPR, which owns retailer Fnac and the mail order business La Redoute and luxury brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga among others, generated total third-quarter sales of 3,857 billion euros, up 7 percent at constant exchange rates and group structure.

By comparison, analysts expected an increase of 5.4 percent at the group, which is trying to sell Fnac and La Redoute to focus on the luxury business.

In contrast to luxury, PPR's retail sales fell 4.8 percent in the third quarter to 1.655 bln euros.

Palus added the group expected luxury consumption to remain strong at the end of the year, in 2012 and beyond, but stressed PPR could react quickly if market trends changed, echoing similar comments made by Burberry earlier this month.

He said October luxury sales, excluding wholesale, were in line with trading seen in the third quarter, adding momentum in China was "excellent."

PPR's optimistic comments come after rivals LVMH and Burberry both said they saw no sign of weaker demand.

Palus said PPR was still in talks to acquire Italian tailor Brioni but declined to give details.

"Discussions are ongoing," he said.

The talks were first confirmed last month by PPR Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault.

Luxury stocks have lost on average more than 10 percent since August due to market volatility. The sector has recovered from a sell-off in late September and early October, sparked in part by concerns about slowing growth in major emerging markets such as China.

PPR shares closed barely changed at 110.5 euros, down nearly 7 percent since Jan.1. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Christian Plumb)