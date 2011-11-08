PARIS Nov 8 Luxury and retail group PPR SA said on Tuesday that it would take over Brioni, an Italian men's fashion brand, for an undisclosed price.

PPR said an agreement had been reached with Brioni's shareholders to buy 100 percent of the share capital. The deal was expected to be finalised by early next year, and needs to be approved by antitrust authorities.

The Brioni brand had revenue last year of 170 million euro, and has its main workshops in the Abruzzo region of Italy as well as a network of 74 stores worldwide. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)