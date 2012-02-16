PARIS Feb 16 French luxury and retail group PPR posted a 17 percent rise in full-year recurring operating income on Thursday, helped by buoyant luxury sales that compensated in part for weakness at its Fnac retail arm.

The owner of the Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion brands posted recurring operating earnings of 1.6 billion euros ($2.09 billion) for the 12 months to Dec. 31 against 1.37 billion in 2010.

As every year, PPR did not give a precise outlook for 2012, saying only that it expected sales and results to improve. The dividend was kept unchanged. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)