PARIS Dec 13 French retail and luxury
group PPR said it appointed a new chief financial
officer as it widens the role of Group Managing Director
Jean-Francois Palus to focus on the company's expansion
strategy.
Jean-Marc Duplaix, previously deputy CFO at France's
second-largest private broadcaster, M6, will take over
the role at PPR on Jan. 30, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
PPR, which owns luxury brands Gucci and Balenciaga, is
focusing on luxury and lifestyle and shifting away from retail,
and is building a sports and lifestyle division based around the
German Puma brand.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)