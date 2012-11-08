BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors announces sale of 444-room Fairmont Newport Beach for $125 mln
PARIS Nov 8 French retail and luxury group PPR said on Thursday that its Redcats unit had agreed to sell its U.S.-based Sports & Leisure business to retailer Northern Tool + Equipment for an enterprise value of $215 million.
The sale of businesses comprising The Sportsman's Guide, Inc. and The Golf Warehouse should be finalised before the end of the year, PPR said in a statement.
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - Company must pay Reckitt a termination fee equal to $480 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances
* Dana Inc. to acquire U.S. Manufacturing Corporation's Michigan operations