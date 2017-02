PARIS Oct 26 French luxury and retail group PPR on Wednesday said it saw no sign of a slowdown as it posted third-quarter sales that comfortably beat expectations, pulled by strong growth at brands Gucci, Bottega Veneta and in big markets such as China.

The group's luxury sales soared 24.6 percent at constant exchange rates in the three months to Sept. 30, while analysts expected growth of 19 percent.

"The international financial situation has not had any impact on our business," PPR Finance Director Jean-Francois Palus said on a call with journalists.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Lionel Laurent)