PARIS, March 22 France's PPR will rename itself "Kering" to mark its transformation from a retail conglomerate into a global luxury and sporting goods group, Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said on Friday.

Pinault unveiled the identity change, the fifth since the group listed on the Paris stock exchange in 1988, and a new logo with a stylized owl, at a news conference in Paris.

The name is a portmanteau that combines the word "ker", meaning house in the language spoken in Brittany, the north-western French region where the Pinault family is from, and "ing," which indicates movement, he said. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)