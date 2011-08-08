* PPR raises stake in Puma to 75.12 pct from 71.58

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Aug 8 French retail and luxury goods group PPR has increased its stake in Puma to above 75 percent, tightening its grip on the German sports apparel maker.

In a stock exchange announcement on Monday, Puma said PPR now owned 75.12 percent of its stock, up from 71.58 percent as at the end of 2010.

There has been recurring speculation PPR is seeking to buy the remaining Puma shares it does not already own.

The French group, which owns luxury brands Gucci and Balenciaga, last year decided to build a new sports and lifestyle division based around the German brand with the jumping cat logo.

PPR declined to comment on the reason behind the increase.

However, a spokeswoman confirmed the new size of the holding which dates back to Aug. 3.

Shares in Puma were down 1.1 percent at 205.20 euros at 1340 GMT while PPR shares were down 3.3 percent at 111.25 euros.

($1=.7099 Euro)