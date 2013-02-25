PARIS Feb 25 French luxury and sports brand PPR said on Monday its Redcats unit had agreed to sell Nordic brands Ellos and Jotex to Nordic Capital for an enterprise value of 275 million euros ($362 million).

The sale of home shopping brand Ellos and textile and decoration brand Jotex to the fund should be completed in the coming months, PPR said, confirming an earlier report by French daily Les Echos. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)