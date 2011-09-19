LONDON, Sept 19 French retail group PPR has postponed the sale of its catalogues business Redcats as bids were expected to come in well below its 1.5 billion euro reserve price, people familiar with the situation said.

The deal is the latest in a spate of auction processes to be postponed or shelved due to frozen financing markets, particularly for private equity firms, and worsening outlooks for companies.

PPR hired Rothschild earlier this year to look for buyers for its catalogues and online retail business Redcats, which includes the La Redoute, Stella McCartney Kids and OneStopPlus.com brands.

PPR and Rothschild declined to comment. (Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Sophie Sassard and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by Steve Slater)