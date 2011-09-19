By Simon Meads
LONDON, Sept 19 French retail group PPR
has postponed the sale of its catalogues business
Redcats as bids were expected to come in well below its 1.5
billion euro reserve price, people familiar with the situation
said.
The deal is the latest in a spate of auction processes to be
postponed or shelved due to frozen financing markets,
particularly for private equity firms, and worsening outlooks
for companies.
PPR hired Rothschild earlier this year to look for
buyers for its catalogues and online retail business Redcats,
which includes the La Redoute, Stella McCartney Kids and
OneStopPlus.com brands.
PPR and Rothschild declined to comment.
(Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Sophie
Sassard and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by Steve Slater)