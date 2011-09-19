* Bids were not expected to meet 1.5 bln eur target-sources
* Frozen debt markets, trading concerns to blame-sources
* Rothschild had been looking for buyers for
business-sources
(adds PPR spokesman confirmation, quote)
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Sept 19 French retail group PPR
said it has postponed the sale of its catalogues
business Redcats, as people familiar with the process said bids
were expected to come in well below its 1.5 billion euro ($2.1
billion) reserve price.
The deal is the latest in a spate of auction processes to be
postponed or shelved due to frozen financing markets, especially
for private equity firms, and worsening outlooks for companies.
"PPR has stopped the auction process for the sale of
Redcats," a PPR spokesman said on Monday, adding the group still
wanted to eventually sell the business.
PPR hired Rothschild this year to look for buyers
for Redcats, which includes the La Redoute, Stella McCartney
Kids and OneStopPlus.com brands.
The business had attracted interest from numerous private
equity firms including Advent, Apollo, Bain, Carlyle, Cinven and
a team of TPG and PAI, people said.
However, first-round bids due on Tuesday were not expected
to reach PPR's 1.5-2 billion euro target price range, two people
familiar with the process said.
Frozen loan markets are in part to blame, though prospective
bidders are also cautious about the business's trading outlook,
some of the people said.
The sale of Redcats is part of PPR's strategy to focus on
luxury brands such as Gucci. The group sold furniture retailer
Conforama last year and has been planning to dispose of
electronics and books retailer Fnac.
At the same time, the group has been looking to bolster its
luxury division. Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault recently
said the firm is in talks to buy Italian tailor Brioni.
Following an active first half for deals, increasing numbers
of sales are being postponed or failing to meet sellers' price
expectations.
French engineer Schneider Electric SA has delayed
the sale of subsidiary Custom Sensors & Technologies, while bids
for Permira's TV production company All3Media failed
to meet expectations, people familiar with those processes said.
PPR and Rothschild declined to comment.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Sophie
Sassard and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by Steve Slater,
David Cowell and David Hulmes)