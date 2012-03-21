FRANKFURT, March 21 French luxury goods maker PPR said on Wednesday that Jochen Zeitz will leave his post as head of its Sport & Lifestyle division in October to take on a new role as head of sustainability at the group.

In 2010 PPR had charged Zeitz, the long-term CEO of its Puma unit, with building up a portfolio of brands centred around Puma, in a bid to expand its sports and lifestyle offering.

PPR, owner of the Gucci brand, also said on Wednesday that Zeitz will remain administrative board chairman at the Puma business, in which PPR holds almost 80 percent.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)