UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 26 Specialty chemicals maker PQ Holdings Inc, backed by Carlyle Group LP, said on Friday it has withdrawn its initial public offering of up to $450 million.
The company had applied in February to list its common shares under the symbol "PQH".
PQ Holdings did not disclose the reason for withdrawing the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1utYyHl)
Malvern, Pennsylvania-based PQ Holdings produces inorganic specialty chemicals used in industrial and consumer markets. Carlyle acquired the company for $1.5 billion in 2007.
Reuters had reported in December that the private equity firm was looking to sell PQ Holdings for as much as $3 billion, or float the company.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse Securities and JP Morgan Securities were the lead underwriters. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources