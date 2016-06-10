WASHINGTON, June 10 Cision, which is controlled by GTCR, won U.S. antitrust approval to buy PR Newswire from UBM plc on condition that it sell a media contact database, the Justice Department said on Friday.

UBM had said in December that it would sell PR Newswire to Cision for $841 million in order to focus on its events business. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Diane Craft)