NEW YORK, June 4 Private equity firms KKR & Co
LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Cinven Ltd are weighing bids
for PRA International, a clinical research group, which is for
sale and could fetch as much as $1.3 billion, several people
familiar with the matter said.
The buyout firms are among the parties preparing to submit
second-round bids later in June for Raleigh, North
Carolina-based PRA, the sources said this week, asking not to be
identified because the auction is not public.
Private equity firm Genstar Capital LLC, which acquired PRA
in 2007 for $797 million, put the company on the auction block
earlier this year, two years after its earlier effort to sell
PRA failed over price, the sources said.
Genstar is also considering an initial public offering for
PRA and could pursue that route should private equity bidders
fail to meet its price expectations, the people said. PRA could
be valued at as much as $1.3 billion based on annual earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around
$130 million, they added.
Genstar is working with Jefferies Group LLC to find a buyer
for PRA, the people said. Genstar declined to comment, while PRA
and Jefferies did not respond to requests for comment.
Cinven declined to comment, and KKR and Warburg Pincus did
not respond to requests for comment.
PRA, which provides clinical trial services and other
research for pharmaceutical companies in over 80 countries to
help them win regulatory approval for drugs, was founded in
1976.
Genstar worked with Credit Suisse Group AG in 2011
in an attempt to sell PRA amid a wave of private equity deals in
the contract research space, but could not find a buyer that
would meet its price expectations, people familiar with the
matter said at the time.
The market is now more generous toward such companies. Last
month, Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP raised $947 million
by taking Quintiles Transnational Holdings, the world's
largest provider of contract research services, public.
Other private equity deals in this space include the $3.9
billion acquisition of Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc by
Carlyle Group LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC in 2011, and
the $1.1 billion takeover of inVentiv Health Inc by an investor
group led by Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, also in 2011.