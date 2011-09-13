* "Firing" clients can help build your business
* Low profits, poor fit are among reasons to change
By Richard J. Koreto
Sept 13 Sometimes the best way to grow your
business is to get rid of business.
Advisers don't often think about "firing" clients --
especially in a tough economy -- but saying "so long" to
certain clients can be the right way to run a business.
"A client who is not a good fit or isn't making a good
contribution, pulls resources and time away from those you
really want to work with," says Kirk Hulett, senior vice
president for strategy and practice management at Securities
America, a Minneapolis-based independent broker-dealer.
It's important, however, to sort out the reasons you want
to get rid of a client and have a plan in place before you say
good-bye.
WHY SAY SO LONG?
As a practice grows in size and reputation, most advisers
know the type of client they most like to serve. For many, that
means wealthier clients.
A millionaire client might be more demanding, but usually
requires less work than 10 clients who each have $100,000.
Financial Advantage, a planning firm in Columbia, Maryland,
has dismissed several of its customers because their assets had
shrunk below a profitable level, typically $400,000, says Lyn
Dippel, lead adviser at the 290-client practice, with $273
million under management.
Some advisers begin to focus on a client niche such as
business owners, family physicians, executives, or people
approaching retirement age. Any other type of client can become
a distraction for the practice and impact performance. An
adviser isn't likely to give such a client his best effort if
he wants to spend most of his time on niche clients.
Obvious differences in investing strategy are another big
reason to fire a client. Dippel, for example, serves mostly
retirees and people close to retirement age who want stable
returns that don't drain their savings. But she says she had to
fire one client who was obsessed with returns and called
virtually every day with trading "suggestions."
Then there are clients who just aren't a good fit.
"Maybe it's just bad karma, but there are just those
clients for whom it just isn't destined to be," says Robert
DiQuollo, CEO of Brinton Eaton, a registered investment adviser
in Madison, New Jersey, with $631.2 million under management.
Sometimes clients simply aren't happy with the markets and
put the blame on the firm, he said. Others might be overly
emotional or even irrational when the market is sinking, making
interactions stressful.
Either way, it makes for an unproductive relationship.
THE NEXT STEPS
Before you say good-bye, it's important to assess whether
you can afford to lose the money you make from a client. Even
difficult clients and those outside your niche do bring in
dollars. That could be worth some inconvenience, said Daniel
Gannon of Union Street Financial, a part of the Commonwealth
Financial Network.
"This business is a numbers game. You need assets, or you
won't make it," he says.
Still, losing borderline clients frees up time to win over
new customers or build relationships with more desirable
current clients.
As tempting as it may be to just cut a client loose, it's a
good idea to spend time lining up a referral first. Having a
substitute also helps avoid bad feelings from the abandoned
client and can bring thanks and reciprocal business from the
colleague to whom you refer.
Also, have a frank, in-person conversation explaining your
actions. You might say the firm has changed direction. Don't
get personal. Don't bring up how much you dislike working with
the person -- even if that is what's motivating you.
Don't immediately cut a check for the client's assets under
management. Even if you stop providing advice, the client's
investments can often be transferred to another adviser as-is.
Closing out the accounts could generate a tax problem for the
client -- and a compliance problem. If you close out a client's
position without warning and the investment subsequently rises,
the client could sue for lost earnings.
Finally, put everything, including the end date of the
relationship, in writing. Use this document as a summary of
what was discussed with the client and send it to the client.
Follow your compliance officer's guidance in transferring all
this information to the new adviser as well.
THE ALTERNATIVE
If you feel bad about tossing away clients, you can try to
manage the clients -- or your firm -- to accommodate the
would-be castoffs. Sometimes this can often lead to new
opportunities and sources of revenue.
For starters, you can "demote" clients. Noel Swain of
ProVest Wealth Advisors in Spartanburg, South Carolina,
inherited 350 clients from a retired adviser.
ProVest is part of Transamerica Financial Advisors. Because
of the way the outgoing adviser's compensation was arranged,
many weren't profitable. So Swain created a new category of
clients for this group, which he called "reactive." He doesn't
regularly contact them, analyze their portfolios or report
their progress. But each client can call on him for an hourly
fee of $160.
The result: every client is now profitable. Moreover, Swain
says many of the reactive clients chose to upgrade to
actively-managed accounts, which bring in more revenue on the
whole than the reactive client group.
"We have found that this way of doing business works for
us," Swain says.