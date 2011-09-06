* Transitions cheaper for big firms than recruiting wars

By Richard Koreto

NEW YORK, Sept 6 It's an ugly fact of life for many wealth managers that getting out of the business is often harder than getting into it.

Unlike physicians or lawyers who set up their own practices and sell them decades later to younger professionals, financial advisers who work for broker-dealers and large planning firms have had few ways to cash out at retirement.

It's one reason why a growing number of young and middle-aged brokers are becoming independent advisers. While some investment bankers argue that few of them can extract much direct value by taking the independent route, at least the advisers can own their client lists.

Those who work for broker-dealers, on the other hand, often confront the uncomfortable fact as they approach retirement that their employer "owns" the clients. In the past, many left their firms with little more than a handshake and an office party. Increasingly, however, large firms are cutting deals with advisers in their early years to ensure that their exits are a little sweeter.

The traditional brokerage industry, and particularly large firms such as Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) (C.N), Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N), are realizing it's better to help advisers with this dilemma rather than lose them.

In former days, branch managers would dole out a retiring broker's client lists to favored colleagues -- often creating hard feelings among brokers and clients.

AN OLD QUESTION?

"It's an aging industry," said David Grau, president of FP Transitions, which works primarily with independent advisers trying to sell or buy practices. "Clients and assets are not replaceable, so firms have to prepare for transition. Firms don't want to have to pick up the pieces when someone leaves."

To ease transitions, broker-dealers are increasingly encouraging advisers to work in teams composed of senior and junior members. This way departing advisers can sell the client relations over a period of time to younger team members or even those from other teams. The older partner often gets an earnout incentive tied to future revenues. This encourages brokers to keep pressing for business ahead of their retirement.

"The successor then pays the adviser, with funds coming out of revenue," says Mindy Diamond, a New Jersey-based retail brokerage recruiter who works with independent and full-service firms. This ensures continuity for firms and clients as well as providing a just reward for the retiring adviser, she says.

Grau says the trend toward more formal transitioning gained momentum during the recent recession. "The broker-dealers have seen a need to grow but realized it was cheaper to use current advisers...rather than traditional recruiting."

THE GRADUAL APPROACH

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the biggest brokerage firm by number of advisers, has a program that helps brokers gradually move clients to successors. "An adviser can transfer his book of business to another MSSB rep and get continuing commissions for a certain period, " said Christina Pollak, a company spokeswoman.

Merrill Lynch advisers can receive payments over a four-year exit period, according to spokeswoman Selena Morris. Advisers are expected to consult with their successors and help maintain the client relationships. Their percent of production revenue winds down gradually from 50 percent in year one to 35 percent in year four.

In practice, this can work very nicely. A 53-year-old Merrill Lynch adviser who asked not to be named said he hired "two kids" about seven years ago, who were aged 26 and 30. They had some financial experience, although not as advisers.

"My anticipation is that the practice will go to them," he said, adding that he expect to work for them for a few years and has begun telling clients about his plans to help ensure continuity.

No one can be sure, of course, how much they can extract from their years of practice--whether they stay put at a traditional firm or take the lure of fully monetizing their practices that are being offered by a range of new model brokerages and advisory firm rollups.

The best move a wirehouse adviser can make is to inquire about the details--and keep in mind how fast the situation has changed. "Two years ago we couldn't have even had this conversation," says Grau.

(Writing by Richard Koreto; editing by Jed Horowitz and Richard Satran)