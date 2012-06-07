HONG KONG, June 7 Italian fashion house Prada
SpA said on Thursday that first-quarter net profit
more than doubled to 121.7 million euros ($152 million) as the
company's focus on Asia paid off.
The maker of luxury bags and Miu Miu dresses, which has a
market value of $15.4 billion, said first-quarter net profit was
up 111 percent from 57.7 million euros a year earlier.
Listed in Hong Kong, Prada's shares have gained nearly 30
percent so far this year despite a global market rout, easily
outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 1.3 percent
gain.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Leung; Editing by Kim
Coghill)