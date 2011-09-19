HONG KONG, Sept 19 Italian fashion house Prada
posted a 74 percent rise in first-half profit, beating
the forecast in its June listing prospectus, and said it would
stick to its plan for opening new stores.
"We are continuing exactly what we planned in terms of
investments, particularly new openings of shops," deputy
chairman Carlo Mazzi told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We are in the luxury goods markets and not in the
mid-market. Usually this segment of the market is less hit by
the crisis," he said on Monday.
Milan-based Prada, a maker of luxury bags and Miu Miu
dresses, said group net profit totalled 180 million euros ($246
million) in the six months to end-July, compared with a forecast
for 151 million euros in its listing prospectus.
Prada, which listed in Hong Kong on June 24 at HK$39.50,
said turnover rose 21 percent to 1.134 billion euros.
Its stock ended down 3.7 percent at HK$41.30 on Monday,
compared with a 2.8 percent fall by the Hang Seng Index .
Prada and shareholders Prada Holding BV and Intesa Sanpaolo
SpA sold 423 million shares in the June offering,
raising HK$16.7 billion ($2.14 billion).
It raised an additional HK$2.5 billion after the joint
bookrunners for its Hong Kong listing exercised an
over-allotment option.
Prada had said in its listing prospectus it planned to add
about 80 directly operated retail outlets in its financial year
to January, of which 25 stores would be in Asia-Pacific. It had
319 directly operated outlets as the end of January.
Investors flocked to the flotations of Prada in Hong Kong
and upmarket Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo in
Milan in June, encouraged by their growing exposure to the
higher-margin retail business in Asia.
Salvatore Ferragamo posted a one third rise in first-half
profit in August, adding to evidence the luxury industry
remained vigorous despite global financial turmoil.
Rivals PPR , LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
and Burberry reported record results last
month.
($1 = 7.795 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris
Lewis)