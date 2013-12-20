* Nov, Dec sales in Europe could be down slightly - CEO
* Third-quarter net profit up 8.6 pct, misses forecasts
* Sales growth in key Chinese market moderates
HONG KONG/MILAN Dec 20 Hong Kong-listed Italian
luxury fashion house Prada SpA reported a
lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profits on Friday and
warned its European sales might be down on a year ago in the
final two months of this year.
"We're still waiting for the final data, but there might be
a small decrease compared to last year in Europe - not in global
performance," Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said on a
conference call.
He was speaking after the maker of luxury leather goods and
Miu Miu brand dresses posted an 8.6 percent rise in net profit
to 132.64 million euros ($182 million) for the three months
ended Oct. 31, as solid performance in the Americas and Japan
made up for slowing growth in Europe and Greater China.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had given a median forecast
for net profit of 154 million euros. Revenue in the quarter
increased 7.1 percent to 848 million euros.
Net profit in the same period last year was up 30 percent on
the previous year at 122.2 million euros.
Along with other luxury groups like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis
Vuitton SA and Kering SA, Prada has had to
contend this year with a crackdown on conspicuous spending by
government officials in China, where the company normally
generates almost a quarter of total sales.
Sales growth in Greater China moderated in the third
quarter, Prada said, partly because its flagship stores in Hong
Kong and Macau were undergoing renovation work, but Bertelli
said the group had still seen good demand from Chinese shoppers
abroad.
"The Chinese consumers tend to be strong travellers and they
shop a bit everywhere," Bertelli said. "We see a lot of Chinese
shoppers in other places like New York, for example."
Prada said the strength of the euro against other
currencies, in particular the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar, had
weighed on its reported growth. The company also said it had
been hit by high taxes in Italy.
"Net income was slightly impacted by exchange rates and a
higher tax rate due to the ongoing discussions with Italian
authorities on controlled foreign company legislation," chief
financial officer Donatello Galli said on the conference call.
Later on Friday, Prada Holding, which controls Prada,
released a statement saying it would "repatriate" assets held in
the Netherlands and Luxembourg, a move which Bertelli said in
the statement was "coherent with our desire to invest in Italy".
The process was not related to Prada, the holding company said.
Bertelli also said the company was going to do more to
promote its Miu Miu ready-to-wear label, named after chairwoman
Miuccia Prada. The group's reliance on its flagship brand has
been a concern for analysts.
"We are going to invest more in communications and marketing
for the Miu Miu brand," Bertelli said. "We are confident that
the results will show next year."
Sales of the Prada brand rose 10 percent in the third
quarter, but Miu Miu lagged with a 2 percent sales decline.
"The development of Miu Miu is an important plank to extend
growth dynamic into the future," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst
Luca Solca after the results were announced.
Shares in Prada closed 0.2 percent higher ahead of the
results, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent.