* H1 net 286.4 million euros vs f'cast 290.3 million
* EBITDA up 49 percent to 469.4 million euros
* Asia-Pacific market still driving growth
* CEO says group will meet budget targets
* Says reducing inventories, sees higher EBITDA in 2012
By Farah Master and Antonella Ciancio
HONG KONG/MILAN, Sept 24 Italian fashion house
Prada SpA dismissed talk of a sharp slowdown in
spending on luxury goods, posting a 59.5 percent jump in net
profit and saying its sales in the past two months were on track
with expectations.
"I think we must stay calm and be less hysterical. I don't
see such a dramatic market," said Patrizio Bertelli, chief
executive of the maker of minimalist dresses which competes with
the likes of Louis Vuitton and PPR SA's
Gucci.
His comments on an analyst conference call come after
Britain's Burberry Group Plc said on Sept. 11 its sales
growth in China was far slower than expected, spooking luxury
investors and raising concerns that the entire sector was in
danger of stumbling.
China's luxury market, on which global luxury powerhouses
have become increasingly dependant, has been hit by weaker
demand than expected due to slowing growth and a crackdown by
Beijing on conspicuous consumption.
But Milan-based Prada, also popular for its coloured Miu Miu
dresses and leather handbags, said it expected "good
double-digit growth" in 2012 at shops open more than a year.
"Today, looking at numbers in August and September, we are
convinced that we will meet the targets indicated in our
budget," Bertelli said without giving details.
Asked about Burberry, Bertelli declined to comment on its
competitor, but said Prada benefited from a "flexible" offer
which was responsive to conditions in its different markets.
DIFFERENT NEEDS
"We think that considering all markets at the same level is
wrong. We must accept markets' diversity and adapt to different
needs and traditions," the CEO said, adding Prada was reducing
inventories to keep costs under control.
Bertelli said he expected Prada's earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to improve this
year. He said he would raise prices only to adjust for currency
trends.
The group's net profit for the six months through July
reached 286.4 million euros ($372 million) compared with a
forecast of 290.3 million from six analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters.
First-half EBITDA rose 49 percent to 469.4 million euros, or
30 percent of consolidated net revenue.
The company's own brand and Miu Miu have been the main
drivers of growth, posting revenue up 40.4 percent and 23.7
percent respectively.
The Asia Pacific market delivered the highest growth rate,
accounting for more than a third of Prada's total net revenue.
Greater China sales rose 50.2 percent to 334.6 million euros.
Analysts said Prada's leather goods sales tend to be more
resilient than apparel during an economic downturn and expect
the company to outpace its competitors due to its strong
positioning in handbags and its smaller store network.
Prada said it would continue to focus on expanding its own
retail network, which it sees as essential to long term growth,
even if market conditions remain challenging.
Prada, which reported revenue of 1.55 billion euros for the
first half of the year on Aug. 6, has opened 28 new stores while
closing two, taking the total number of directly-operated stores
to 414 at the end of July.
Listed in Hong Kong, Prada's shares have gained 71 percent
so far this year, substantially outperforming the benchmark Hang
Seng Index which is up 12 percent. The company's earnings were
released after the Hong Kong market close.