UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, April 2 Italian fashion house Prada expects to see growth in sales this year in the "high-single" digits, the company said in presentation slides on Wednesday.
The maker of luxury handbags, shoes and Miu Miu-branded dresses said it saw sales in the 2015-2016 period growing in the "low teens".
Its operating profit (EBIT) margin this year will be in line with 2013 but will improve in the following two years, it said.
(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources