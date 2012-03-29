HONG KONG, March 29 Italian fashion house Prada
SpA on Thursday posted a 72.2 percent rise in
full-year net profit, beating forecasts.
The maker of luxury bags and Miu Miu dresses said net profit
for 2011 was 431.9 million euros versus a Thomson Reuters
forecast of 415.83 million euros.
With a market cap of $16 billion, Milan-based Prada is seen
as a proxy for the booming luxury goods market in Asia,
especially in Greater China.
Listed in Hong Kong, Prada's shares have gained 41 percent
since the start of the year, strongly outperforming the
benchmark Hang Seng Index's 12 percent gain.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)