(Corrects half-year period to February-July instead of January-June)

HONG KONG Aug 26 Italian luxury goods maker Prada SpA said on Friday its first-half net profit fell 24.7 percent as Chinese consumers developed a taste for cheaper brands amid slowing economic growth and a Beijing clampdown on lavish spending by officials.

In a filing, the Hong Kong-listed company said its net profit for February-July slid 24.7 percent to 141.9 million euros ($160.18 million) from 188.6 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Net revenue dropped 14.8 percent in the period to 1.55 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Evans)