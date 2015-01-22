Jan 22 Pragma Faktoring SA :

* Resolves to issue no more than 10,000 series F bonds with issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($270) each

* The series F bonds, with maturity date Feb. 9, 2018, to be issued to cover the company's operational expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7242 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)