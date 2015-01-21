BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
Jan 21 Pragma Inkaso SA :
* Acquired liabilities of total nominal value of 341.7 million zlotys ($91.9 million) in Q4 2014, up 131 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7172 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: