UPDATE 1-Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
(Adds currency in headline)
Nov 3 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Q3 revenue 120.4 million zlotys versus 92.6 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 2.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 883,588 zlotys versus 799,265 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
* Crown capital partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hungarian unit says earned 15.7 billion forints ($55 million) net profit in 2016