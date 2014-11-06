BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
Nov 6 Pragma Inkaso SA :
* Q3 revenue 143.2 million zlotys versus 111.7 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 3.7 million zlotys versus 4.4 million zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys last year
* In Q3 spent 3.5 million zlotys on new debt portfolios
* In Q3 recovered 878,365 zlotys from old debt portfolios Source text for Eikon:
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge