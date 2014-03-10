PRAGUE, March 10 The Prague Stock Exchange will launch a new PX Total Return index (PX-TR) reflecting dividend payments on March 24, it said on Monday.

"The PX-TR Index provides a more realistic picture of the return levels at the Prague Stock Exchange, as the index calculation includes dividends paid by individual basic issues," Deputy Chief Executive Jiri Opletal said.

"Investors will obtain a better overview, and the index may also become an attractive underlying asset for structured product makers."

The Prague bourse is 92.7 percent owned by the CEE Stock Exchange Group, which also holds majority stakes in Vienna, Budapest and Ljubljana.

Its biggest listings include Czech utility CEZ and Austria's Erste Bank Group . The main PX index has dropped 3.9 percent in the past 12 months.

The exchange said in 2013 its dividend yield was 5.19 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)