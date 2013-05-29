HAMBURG May 29 Flowers and gardening products remained on the shelves at German DIY retailer Praktiker after a damp and cold European spring compounded sales lost during the harsh winter, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Business fell off a cliff," Armin Burger said on the sidelines of the group's annual shareholder meeting in Hamburg.

After a cold winter, he had hoped the gardening business, which makes up a quarter of group sales, would improve in the spring and early summer but that did not happen, he said.

The comments echo those of rival German DIY retailer Hornbach, which on Tuesday said sales of garden items in particular had ground to a halt this year due to the poor weather.

Cold weather has led to plunging retail sales across Europe, as conditions keep many already cash-strapped customers out of shops.

In the UK on Wednesday, retailer Topps Tiles cut its profit forecast after trading worsened.

Praktiker is trying to improve its fortunes with store refurbishments after a ploy to entice customers with big discounts backfired. The group made a loss before interest, tax and amortisation of 17.5 million euros ($22.5 million) in 2012 and does not expect to return to profit this year.

Burger said overall, sales in April had been below those of last year, while May was on a par.