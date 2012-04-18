FRANKFURT, April 18 Struggling German DIY chain operator Praktiker has delayed its annual meeting to the second half of June, as it finalises financing needed for a turnaround.

Praktiker, looking to raise 300 million euros ($394 million), said on Wednesday talks with potential investors were at an advanced stage and options being discussed required further examination.

"As the targeted financing agreement will likely contain measures that would need to be approved by the annual shareholders' meeting, the management and supervisory boards of Praktiker have decided to postpone the meeting by around a month," the group said on Wednesday.

Praktiker said last month it was negotiating a range of measures, including a convertible bond of 80-175 million euros, a capital increase of up to 75 million euros and a new loan of 30-50 million.

The AGM had been due to take place on May 31.

Customers have deserted Praktiker after it scrapped a '20 percent off everything' campaign, sending it crashing to an operating loss of 375 million euros in 2011 as sales dropped 8 percent to 3.12 billion.

Its shares, which have lost 80 percent of their value over the past year, were down 2.9 percent at 1.43 euros at 0956 GMT. ($1 = 0.7610 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)