HAMBURG, July 4 Struggling German DIY chain
Praktiker reported that 26.90 percent of its voting
capital was present at its shareholder meeting on Wednesday,
giving shareholders critical of the company's management the
upper hand.
Fund manager Isabella de Krassny, representing major
shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia at the meeting, said
she would be able to vote 16 percent of Praktiker shares.
The company is seeking shareholder permission to raise up to
60 million euros ($75.6 million) in a capital increase and
accept an 85 million euro loan from U.S. investor Anchorage. In
exchange, Anchorage would gain options for 15 percent of
Praktiker shares, a plan that Krassny has criticised.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Jonathan Gould)