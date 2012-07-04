FRANKFURT, July 4 Fund manager Isabella de Krassny, representing major shareholders in struggling German DIY chain Praktiker, said she has a plan to continue the business and access to financing.

At a shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Krassny demanded the resignation at least of the company's supervisory board.

The investors backing her had the management experience to lead the company and access to at least 55 million euros ($69.33 million) in financing, she added.

Krassny earlier said she represented 16 percent of Praktiker's shares at the meeting, with the backing of major shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia.

Praktiker said only 26.90 percent of its voting capital was present at the meeting. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Jonathan Gould)