VIENNA Jan 11 Germany DIY store chain Praktiker is not in talks with Austrian rival Baumax over a merger or tie-up, a source familiar with the German company's thinking said.

"There are no talks. Two sick companies do not make a healthy one," the source told Reuters.

Austrian magazine Format had earlier reported a tie-up was under consideration, sending Praktiker shares up 6 percent. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Mike Shields)