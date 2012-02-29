UPDATE 3-Snap seeks valuation of up to $18.5 bln in highly awaited IPO
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.
FRANKFURT Feb 29 Struggling German DIY store chain Praktiker asked bondholders to accept a cut in the interest they receive on their investment as it seeks cash for a restructuring.
The retail chain is in the midst of aiming to raise more than 300 million euros ($402.7 million) as part of a three-year investment programme to return to profitability.
Holders of a bond expiring in 2016 will be asked to vote on agreeing to lower the coupon on the bond to 1.000 percent from its current rate of 5.875 percent, Praktiker said on Wednesday.
"This would be a positive signal to third-party investors, with whom we have been in intensive discussions over fresh funds for Praktiker for weeks," chief executive Thomas Fox said in a statement.
Holders of the 250,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros will be asked to respond to the offer from March 22-25.
Shares in Praktiker, which have lost three-quarters of their value over the last year, slumped on the announcement, dropping 9 percent to 2.05 euros. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
Feb 16 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, to the Norwegian telecoms company's subscribers in Asia and Europe.
Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors, which has said the company would make a "great acquisition target".