FRANKFURT Feb 29 Struggling German DIY store chain Praktiker asked bondholders to accept a cut in the interest they receive on their investment as it seeks cash for a restructuring.

The retail chain is in the midst of aiming to raise more than 300 million euros ($402.7 million) as part of a three-year investment programme to return to profitability.

Holders of a bond expiring in 2016 will be asked to vote on agreeing to lower the coupon on the bond to 1.000 percent from its current rate of 5.875 percent, Praktiker said on Wednesday.

"This would be a positive signal to third-party investors, with whom we have been in intensive discussions over fresh funds for Praktiker for weeks," chief executive Thomas Fox said in a statement.

Holders of the 250,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros will be asked to respond to the offer from March 22-25.

Shares in Praktiker, which have lost three-quarters of their value over the last year, slumped on the announcement, dropping 9 percent to 2.05 euros. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)