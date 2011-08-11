FRANKFURT Aug 11 DIY chain Praktiker PRAG.DE has found a new chief executive to steer the troubled ship after a strategy change led to a loss of customers and a profit warning, two people told Reuters on Thursday.

The supervisory board will meet next week to elect a new chief executive, with the candidate coming from outside the company, one of the sources with knowledge of the planned meeting said.

Wolfgang Werner stepped down last month after 10 years at the helm but said he would stay on until a successor had been found. [ID:nLDE76J16F]

The group's decision to scrap its popular "20 percent off everything" promotions in order to improve profits and its image had resulted in a slump in sales and profits in the first six months of 2011.

