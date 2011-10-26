FRANKFURT Oct 26 German DIY store operator Praktiker said profit declined at a faster rate in the third-quarter and 2011 results would be significantly down on last year, as it hastily cuts back on stock to make up for a drop in customer numbers.

"Across the group, and especially at Praktiker Germany, marketing measures with price concessions sped up the sale of excess stock," the group said in its quarterly report on Wednesday.

Praktiker, which runs stores in Germany and abroad under the Praktiker and Max Bahr brands, has appointed a restructuring expert Thomas Fox as chief executive after Wolfgang Werner stepped down following a profit warning.

It said on Wednesday the new management would make changes to the group's strategy and review measures started under its Praktiker 2013 plan.

"The lowered guidance is no surprise, but also not positive," one trader said.

The group reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of 3.5 million euros ($4.9 million) and sales of 844.4 million euros.

Analysts had on average forecast a 80 percent drop in adjusted EBITA to 7.96 million euros, on sales of 848 million, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro Ten Wolde)