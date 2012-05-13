BERLIN May 13 Struggling German retail chain
Praktiker said on Sunday it would launch a capital
increase and obtain an 85 million euro loan from an unidentified
investor in order to fund a restructuring of the company.
Praktiker said in a statement that its restructuring plan
represented a change in strategy. Under the new plan, it will
convert a greater number of Praktiker stores to Max Bahr
outlets, while sharpening the profile of both brands.
"The financing concept involves fundamental changes of the
restructuring program initiated in November 2011 and contains a
considerable reduction of the overall financing volume,"
Praktiker said.
With the financing concept finalised, board members Thomas
Fox and Josef Schultheis are leaving the company immediately and
long-time board member Kay Hafner has been appointed chairman,
the company added.
