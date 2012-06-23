BERLIN, June 23 Key Praktiker
shareholders have been courting investors with a restructuring
plan that differs from the struggling German retail chain's own
cost-cutting blueprint, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.
The plan, proposed to investors by Austrian lender Semper
Constantia and investment fund Maseltov on June 5, aims to
convert 60-80 Praktiker stores into Max Bahr outlets.
About 25 smaller Praktiker stores could be operated as Extra
Bau + Hobby outlets and be led by franchisees, the magazine
said.
Praktiker said on May 13 it would launch a capital increase
and obtain an 85 million euro ($107 million) loan from an
unidentified investor to fund its restructuring.
The shareholders' restructuring plan is designed to boost
Praktiker's EBITDA above 180 million euros by 2014, based on
investments of about 100 million.
Neither Praktiker nor Isabella de Krassny, a fund manager at
Maseltov, were available for comment.
($1 = 0.7977 euro)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Dan Lalor)