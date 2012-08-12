* Maseltov lawyers request shareholder meeting-Praktiker
* De Krassny opposes Anchorage loan terms -newspaper
* Praktiker close to signing accord with Anchorage-spokesman
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Aug 12 Germany's struggling DIY chain
Praktiker may face renewed opposition to a proposed
financing plan as a major investor pushes for another meeting of
shareholders to reconsider the deal.
Lawyers of Cyprian investment fund Maseltov will request a
special gathering of shareholders if Praktiker sticks to plans
to sign a loan agreement with U.S. investor Anchorage, a
spokesman for Praktiker said on Sunday, citing a letter.
Praktiker and its investors struck a compromise at a
marathon shareholder meeting on July 4 to stave off bankruptcy.
Investors backed a proposal by Anchorage for an 85 million euro
loan at an interest rate of 16 percent.
The spokesman said Praktiker was close to signing a loan
agreement with Anchorage.
Austrian fund manager Isabella de Krassny, who represents
shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia, initially contested
the Anchorage plan but endorsed the concept on July 4 after
Praktiker bowed to demands to replace two supervisory board
members with candidates backed by her.
De Krassny also is seeking a new shareholder meeting and has
criticised the financial terms of Anchorage's proposal and
revived her opposition, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
reported on Sunday.
The spokesman for Praktiker declined to comment on whether
the company will extend the three-month contract of CEO Kay
Hafner, which runs out on Monday.
De Krassny is pushing for Hafner's dismissal and renewed her
preference for Andreas Sandmann, former head of Germany's
largest DIY chain Obi.