FRANKFURT Aug 12 Restructuring expert Thomas Fox will try to bring troubled DIY chain Praktiker out of the doldrums, two people told Reuters on Friday.

The appointment of Fox as chief executive of the German company will be announced on Monday, the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Praktiker declined to comment, while Fox was not immediately available.

Praktiker has seen profits and revenue slump after a decision to scrap its popular "20 percent off everything" turned customers off and CEO Wolfgang Werner stepped down last month after a profit warning.

Fox is known in Germany as the man who steered department store chain Karstadt through insolvency. He handed the reins to retail expert Andrew Jennings after the chain was taken over by "homeless billionaire" Nicolas Berggruen. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Joern Poltz and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)