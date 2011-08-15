* Thomas Fox to be new CEO from Oct. 1

* Names Josef Schultheis as board member from Aug. 16

* Shares narrow losses, trade 2.3 percent lower

(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 Troubled DIY chain Praktiker on Monday named restructuring expert Thomas Fox to head the group from Oct. 1 as it battles back from a strategy shift that has hurt profit and sales.

Praktiker's decision to scrap its popular "20 percent off everything" promotions in a bid to improve its margins has turned customers off and led the group to warn on profit and scrap its targets for 2012 and 2013.

Shares in the group, which have lost almost 50 percent of their value since the profit warning on July 1, narrowed their losses after the announcement and were down 2.3 percent at 2.50 euros at 1408 GMT.

CEO Wolfgang Werner announced his intention to quit last month but said he would stay on until a successor was found.

Fox, 54, is known in Germany as the man who steered department store chain Karstadt through insolvency. He handed the reins to retail expert Andrew Jennings after the chain was taken over by billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

The company also appointed Josef Schultheis, 46, to the management board from Aug. 16 to oversee restructuring. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)