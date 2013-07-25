FRANKFURT, July 25 German home improvement retailer Praktiker said on Thursday insolvency proceedings would be filed for its Max Bahr units in Germany after a trade credit insurer stopped providing insurance coverage to suppliers.

A company statement said the application would be made "shortly" with a court in Hamburg on grounds of over-indebtedness and lack of liquidity.

It said the Praktiker group's international operations remain unaffected by the insolvency proceedings. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Patrick Graham)