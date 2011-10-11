SINGAPORE Oct 11 Pramerica Real Estate
Investors, part of U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc, has set
up a S$3 billion ($2.35 billion) open-end property fund by
combining three existing funds that own malls in Singapore and
Malaysia, the firm said on Tuesday.
The Singapore-dollar denominated Pramerica AsiaRetail Fund
currently has 11 suburban properties with a net leasable area of
more than 3 million square feet. It is the firm's first open-end
fund in Asia.
The fund is targeted at institutional investors and will be
open to new money sometime in the future, a spokeswoman for
Pramerica said.
($1 = 1.277 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)