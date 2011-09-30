LONDON, Pramerica Real Estate Investors, a unit
of U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc , has entered a
120 million euro ($163 million) joint venture with Herbert
Kraemer, owner of developer hkm Management AGM, to build a
shopping centre in Germany.
The Luxembourg-based joint venture will buy the site in
Boeblingen, located in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, and intends
to start construction on the 24,400 square-metre mall in
mid-2012 for a 2014 opening, the company said on Friday.
The joint venture is one of a number of partnerships
Pramerica has undertaken in Europe. In November last year, it
teamed up with Local Shopping REIT Plc to invest up to
100 million pounds ($156 million) in retail properties in the
UK.
On Sept. 28, property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said
total German mall completions in 2011/12 will fall to their
lowest level since 1989/90, even as shopping centre completions
across Europe rise by 26 percent.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Holmes)