Feb 18 Prana Biotechnology Ltd
said its experimental drug to treat a hereditary degenerative
brain disorder met the main goals of safety and tolerability in
a mid-stage study, sending its shares up about 42 percent in
premarket trade.
The trial tested two doses of the drug, PBT2, in 109
patients with Huntington's disease, which is characterized by a
loss in coordination and cognitive decline due to a degeneration
of nerve cells in certain parts of the brain.
The company said a higher dose of the drug also improved
executive function of the brain, which includes a person's
ability to plan activities.
Prana said there were no substantial differences in adverse
events in patients treated with the drug, and those on placebo.
Only one of the ten serious adverse events was related to
the treatment, the company said.
Prana said it would start a late-stage study of the drug to
treat Huntington's disease. The company is also testing the drug
in a mid-stage study for Alzheimer's disease.
The Australia-based company's shares closed at $7.25 on the
Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)