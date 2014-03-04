KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 State-owned Syarikat
Prasarana Negara Bhd has raised 2 billion ringgit
($609.3 million) through Islamic bonds or sukuk to fund growth
of the country's public transport network.
Prasarana sold a five-year 1.5 billion ringgit sukuk and
10-year 500 million ringgit sukuk, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Prasarana, which owns and operates various public transport
infrastructure in the capital, said the funds will go towards
capital expenditure and working capital. It last raised 1
billion ringgit in August 2013..
The offers were taken up by government agencies, financial
institutions, funds and insurance firms after a day of
book-building, it said.
The government-guaranteed sukuk was arranged by CIMB
Investment Bank Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd.
($1 = 3.2825 Malaysian ringgit)
